These Up-And-Coming Stylists Understand The Assignment When It Comes To Keeping Celebrities In The Hottest Lewks! - The Shade Room

These Up-And-Coming Stylists Understand The Assignment When It Comes To Keeping Celebrities In The Hottest Lewks!

Everyone needs a bomb stylist to keep them laced in the hottest gear. Stylists help bring an artist’s vision to life through clothes! You can do so much with fashion, and these up-and-coming stylists have worked with some of the hottest celebrities in the industry & created one-of-a-kind lewks for them. If you ever wondered who created signature lewks for some of the best rappers, singers, reality TV stars, and actresses, wonder no more. Get familiar with stylists Nia Lewis, Todd White, aka Labels N’ Dollas, Paris Chea & Ryan Christopher!

Nia Lewis, who has only been styling for two years, has created a lane of her own and has made some of Houston’s best up-and-coming rappers look fly! The Prairie View A&M University graduate has styled for rapper MonaLeo, who recently dropped the music video ‘Beating down yo block,’ which recently went viral. In the video, Nia styled MonaLeo in a custom pink jersey dress and styled her in the cover art for the single. In addition to MonaLeo, Nia has styled rapper Ken The Man and comedian Desi Banks.

Todd White is a stylist who needs no introduction. The Kent State University student career quickly took off after styling Megan Thee Stallion. Todd landed the opportunity after shooting his shot through the DMs a few years ago! Since working with Megan, Todd became Latto’s stylist and has created lewks for her music videos and huge events. Todd has also styled Summer Walker, Iggy Azalea, Coi Leray, and others.

Paris Chea is one of Atlanta’s hottest stylists! Some of everyone has been graced with her touch. For over 10 years, Paris has created lewks for the best in the industry. Paris has worked with LightSkinKeisha, Marlo Hampton, Sukiana, and Sierra Gates from ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.’

Last but not least is Ryan Christopher. The Miles College graduate has been in the game for over a decade and got his first styling break with LisaRaye McCoy! Ryan has styled ‘Love and Hip Hop’ castmates Shay Johnson, Erica Dixon, and Karlie Redd. His clients don’t stop there. Currently, he is ‘P Valley’ actress Brandee Evans’ key stylist!

Roommates, check out these stylists and let us know what you think of their work!

